5 Things To Do The Last Weekend Of The Decade

1. Paint Your Art Out Paint Party

Starts Friday at 6:30PM

Fairhope

Get More Information here.

2. Make It To The Line

Saturday 10AM-2PM

FLORA-BAMA

Information and Directions here.

3. Happy Noon Years

Saturday 10AM-2PM

Gulf Coast Explorium Science Center Mobile

Information and Location here.

4. Public Hanukkah Menorah Lighting

Sunday 6:30PM

Daphne City Hall

More Information and Directions here.

5. Annual Snowflakes In The Bay

Nightly All Weekend

Downtown Bay St. Louis

More Information Here.

