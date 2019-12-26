5 Things To Do The Last Weekend Of The Decade

1. Paint Your Art Out Paint Party
Starts Friday at 6:30PM
Fairhope
Get More Information here.
2. Make It To The Line
Saturday 10AM-2PM
FLORA-BAMA
Information and Directions here.
3. Happy Noon Years
Saturday 10AM-2PM
Gulf Coast Explorium Science Center Mobile
Information and Location here.
4. Public Hanukkah Menorah Lighting
Sunday 6:30PM
Daphne City Hall
More Information and Directions here.
5. Annual Snowflakes In The Bay
Nightly All Weekend
Downtown Bay St. Louis
More Information Here.
