5 Things To Do September 13-15

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Here are five things to do on the Gulf Coast this weekend.

1. September LoDa Art Walk

Friday 6:00-9:00 PM

Downtown Dauphin Street Mobile

More Information here.

2. Hummingbird Happy Hour

Friday 5:00-7:00 PM

Pascagoula River Audubon Center

Moss Point, Mississippi

Click here for more information.

3. Biker Dad Blog

Biker news and information from Biker Dad Chris Best.

Details here

4. $8 Weekend Rabies Clinic

Saturday 1:30 PM

Pet Supplies Plus on Hillcrest Road in Mobile

Ticket and information here.

5. Ping Pong on Palafox

Saturday 10:00 AM – 5:00 PM

Downtown Pensacola at the intersection of Palafox and Romana Street

More information here.

