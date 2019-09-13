5 Things To Do September 13-15

SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WKRG) -- In tonight's What's Working, News 5 has reported that many people locally have donated relief supplies to the Bahamas after Hurricane Dorian. One local food pantry is prepared to help should a disaster strike. Each week nearly 200 volunteers at Prodisee Pantry in Spanish Fort prepare boxes of food for hundreds of families in Baldwin County.

Prodisee Pantry has food stacked up to ceilings. The organization provides meals for nearly 300 families per week. Director Deanne Servos says her non-profit has stepped in during every major disaster including the oil spill. They have hurricane ice packs ready and extra supplies on hand.