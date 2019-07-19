5 Things to do: July 20&21

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG)- Here are 5 things to do this weekend on the Gulf Coast.

1. Alabama Deep Sea Fishing Rodeo

  • Dauphin Island all weekend.
  • Open to the public, live music
  • Learn more here.

2. 850 Music Fest in Pensacola

  • Pensacola Interstate Fairgrounds
  • “I love ❤ the 90’s edition”
  • Tickets start at $30
  • Features: The Ying Yang Twins, 69Boyz, Michel’le, Choppa, Lil Flip, and Pastor Troy Roy Jones Jr. And the Bodyhead bangerz, T Bird, Rated Pg’s and Big Wade. 
  • Learn more here.

3. Motorcycle ride to support equine therapy

  • Fugarwe Tribe Motorcycle Club
  • Saturday, July 20th
  • Starts at Scuttlebutt Pub in Foley
  • Learn more here.

4. Daphne Century Ride

  • 2nd Annual Daphne Trojan Century Ride
  • Saturday, July 20th
  • 7:00 am start time
  • Distance Options: 5,21,50, or 101 mile  
  • Learn more here.

5. Back to School Shopping

  • Tax-Free Weekend in Alabama
  • All sales tax is void on select school supplies
  • Learn more here.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida