5 Things to do: July 20&21

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG)- Here are 5 things to do this weekend on the Gulf Coast.
1. Alabama Deep Sea Fishing Rodeo
- Dauphin Island all weekend.
- Open to the public, live music
- Learn more here.
2. 850 Music Fest in Pensacola
- Pensacola Interstate Fairgrounds
- “I love ❤ the 90’s edition”
- Tickets start at $30
- Features: The Ying Yang Twins, 69Boyz, Michel’le, Choppa, Lil Flip, and Pastor Troy Roy Jones Jr. And the Bodyhead bangerz, T Bird, Rated Pg’s and Big Wade.
- Learn more here.
3. Motorcycle ride to support equine therapy
- Fugarwe Tribe Motorcycle Club
- Saturday, July 20th
- Starts at Scuttlebutt Pub in Foley
- Learn more here.
4. Daphne Century Ride
- 2nd Annual Daphne Trojan Century Ride
- Saturday, July 20th
- 7:00 am start time
- Distance Options: 5,21,50, or 101 mile
- Learn more here.
5. Back to School Shopping
- Tax-Free Weekend in Alabama
- All sales tax is void on select school supplies
- Learn more here.