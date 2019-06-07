5 Things to Do: Enjoy art or take home a new pet this weekend, June 8 and 9

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Here are your 5 things to do for the weekend of June 8 and 9th, or weekends to come!

1. Visit the Stewart Heath Gallery in Spanish Fort. The gallery is home to artwork from at least 15 artists, including owner Stewart Heath and Pensacola locals, Lacey and Waylon Conway. Pieces have a variety of different prices so go find something you love. Candles, pots and jewelry are also available. Stewart offers different art classes including, jewelry making, crushed glass art workshop, acrylic pour and mixed media class…but the classes fill up fast so be sure to schedule ahead. For gallery hours, class times and prices visit Stewart’s website by clicking here.

2. It’s almost summer and the perfect time to get acquainted with a new furry friend! Visit the Third Coast Animal Rescue Adoption Event at B&B Pet Stop or any of the other local shelters to meet your next family member. The event takes place on Saturday, June 8 from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. For more details click here.

3. On Saturday, June 7, head to Battleship Memorial Park to compete and watch the 6th Annual Dragon Boat Race in Mobile Bay. Teams of 21 people will row 46 foot long authentic Hong-Kong style dragon boats across the water in front of the USS Alabama. The race is sponsored by Infirmary Health. If you’re not signed up to race, you can watch the boats from the banks. Money raised supports Fuse Project and their community revitalization project in Mobile. For more information visit their website.

4. Visit the Dauphin Island Sea Lab on World Oceans’ day to learn how you can be a protector of our environment. World Oceans Day 2019 will focus on preventing plastic pollution and encouraging solutions for a healthy ocean. On Saturday, June 8 at the Estuarium, we call on you to take action in several exhibits from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Learn how you can improve the health of our oceans by understanding the watershed, microplastics, and marine debris.

5. Number 5 this week is a sad one. Elmer Cook II died this weekend when his bike broke down and he pulled over to the shoulder to work on it. Cook his hit and killed by another driver. Cook’s funeral is Saturday June 8th and his family wants to give him a loud good bye. They want as many bikers as possible to show up for his funeral. It will be held at Robertsdale First Baptist Church. A visitation will be prior to the service from 1 until 3 p.m. For more details click here.