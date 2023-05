(WKRG) — Five local police K9s are up for the 2023 Aftermath Cares K9 Grant, and you can vote on them.

$15,000 will be awarded based on your votes. You can vote every day until June 5 on aftermath.com.

Local K9s you can vote for:

Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office

Fort Walton Beach Police Department

Daphne Police Department

Fairhope Police Department

Grove Hill Police Department

