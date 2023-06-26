MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — It’s almost time to let freedom ring! The Fourth of July is quickly approaching and many places along the Gulf Coast are having celebrations.
WKRG News 5 has compiled a list of Fourth of July events all around the Gulf Coast.
Mobile County
Mobile 4th of July Celebration 2023
Baldwin County
Fairhope Fourth of July Concert & Fireworks Display
Gulf Shores Independence Day Celebration
Fourth of July Party at The Hangout
Independence Day Street Party at The Wharf
Daphne Fourth of July Fireworks
Escambia County
Pensacola Beach 4th of July 5K
Santa Rosa County
4th of July Fireworks on Navarre Beach
24th Annual Celebrate Freedom 5K Run/Walk
Okaloosa County
City of Crestview ‘Party in the Park’