MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — It’s almost time to let freedom ring! The Fourth of July is quickly approaching and many places along the Gulf Coast are having celebrations.

WKRG News 5 has compiled a list of Fourth of July events all around the Gulf Coast.

Mobile County

Mobile 4th of July Celebration 2023

Mobile Pops July 4th Concert

Mobile Bay Fireworks Cruise

Baldwin County

Fairhope Fourth of July Concert & Fireworks Display

Gulf Shores Independence Day Celebration

Fourth of July Party at The Hangout

Independence Day Street Party at The Wharf

Daphne Fourth of July Fireworks

Escambia County

Pensacola’s 4th of July

Pensacola Beach 4th of July 5K

Flora-Bama 4th of July Party

Santa Rosa County

4th of July Fireworks on Navarre Beach

24th Annual Celebrate Freedom 5K Run/Walk

Okaloosa County

Fat Tuesday Parade

City of Crestview ‘Party in the Park’

4th of July on the Harbor