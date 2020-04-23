4-year-old child rescued from abandoned burning car in Flomaton

FLOMATON, Ala. (WKRG) – Unedited press release:

On April 22, 2020 the Flomaton Police Department received call of a explosion followed by a fire that was in the yard of a residence off of twin bridges road.

The Flomaton Police Department responded to the scene along with the Flomaton Fire Department, Fire Chief Steve Stanton, and Medstar 16 Simmons and Brown.

I arrived on scene prior to the Fire Department to find a car trailer with a welding machine on Fire. Beside the trailer at a range of possible 2 ft was a abandoned car that the back end was on fire. No one was reported to be in the car, and bystanders were evacuated by myself.

Upon Engine 32 arriving on scene for fire suppression, the family had realized that a 4 year old child ( Unnamed and Gender not being revealed) was missing.

I found the child in the burning car, where a firefighter with the Flomaton Fire Department Hunter White assisted by safely removing the child from the burning vehicle that was filled with smoke.

The child was reported not to have injury.

DHR was notified and arrived on scene.

Investigation is pending.

Thank you to all involved with the incident, our great firemen, especially the Good Lord for guiding my eyes for the sweet child.

Chief of Police

Charles Thompson.

