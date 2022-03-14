MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Four Mobile natives could be playing with new teams in 2022 as the NFL free agent signing period opens on Wednesday.

Defensive tackle Darius Philon, 28, made quite a splash last season with the Las Vegas Raiders. After missing two seasons due to legal issues, Philon recorded 27 tackles, five tackles for loss, two quarterback hits and had two sacks. Philon’s defensive coordinator last year was Gus Bradley who has since become D.C. of the Indianapolis Colts. That makes Indy a possible landing spot for Philon. The Vigor and Arkansas grad earned $990,000 last year.

Interest in Philon could be one reason the Colts have reportedly told Taylor Stallworth that he won’t be re-signed. Stallworth, 26, had his best NFL season last year. He recorded 16 tackles and had three sacks in 16 games. The former Murphy and South Carolina star is entering his fifth NFL season having played two years in New Orleans before joining the Colts in 2020. Stallworth made $920,000 last year.

Safety Jaquiski Tartt, 30, has played his entire eight-year career with the San Francisco 49ers. The Davidson and Samford grad has started all 50 games he has appeared in over the last five seasons which shows his value to the 49ers, but also indicates that he has missed 31 games during that period with injuries. Last year, Tartt had the fewest interceptions and pass break-ups combined among all defensive backs in the NFL with at least ten starts, according to Pro Football Focus. Tarrt earned $1,1270,000 in 2021.

A.J. McCarron, 31, is coming off a season lost to an ACL injury suffered in a pre-season game for the Atlanta Falcons, but there is likely be a market for the intelligent veteran with a lot of years but little mileage in the NFL. In eight seasons, McCarron has played in just 17 regular-season games and thrown just 174 passes, while earning $15.6 million. He has played for the Bengals, Bills, Raiders, Texans, and Falcons. McCarron prepped at St. Paul’s before leading Alabama to back-to-back national championships and finishing second in the 2013 Heisman Trophy voting.