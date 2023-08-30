MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Four local high schools have been ranked among the top 25 high schools in Alabama by U.S. News and World Report.

Those four high schools include W.P. Davidson High School, Fairhope High School, Gulf Shores High School and Daphne High School.

The schools were ranked in multiple categories including college readiness, state assessment proficiency, state assessment performance, underserved student performance, college curriculum breadth and graduation rate.

Here is how the schools ranked:

15. W.P. Davidson High School

College Readiness – 39th in Alabama

College Curriculum Breadth – 38th in Alabama

State Assessment Proficiency – 30th in Alabama

State Assessment Performance – 6th in Alabama

Graduation Rate – 94%

Enrollment – 1,583

19. Fairhope High School

College Readiness – 28th in Alabama

College Curriculum Breadth – 37th in Alabama

State Assessment Proficiency – 19th in Alabama

State Assessment Performance – 60th in Alabama

Graduation Rate – 91%

Enrollment – 1,607

22. Gulf Shores High School

College Readiness – 67th in Alabama

College Curriculum Breadth – 41st in Alabama

State Assessment Proficiency – 18th in Alabama

State Assessment Performance – 38th in Alabama

Graduation Rate – 93%

Enrollment – 744

24. Daphne High School

College Readiness – 33rd in Alabama

College Curriculum Breadth – 71st in Alabama

State Assessment Proficiency – 32nd in Alabama

State Assessment Performance – 65th in Alabama

Graduation Rate – 93%

Enrollment – 1,623