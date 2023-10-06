MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Law enforcement officials from the Mobile Police Department’s Narcotics and Vice Unit, Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office and Escambia County Sheriff’s Office have busted a local drug trafficking ring, leading to four men’s arrests, according to authorities.

Three search warrants were issued and one traffic stop was made during the investigation in Mobile. Terrance Ball, 47, of Mobile, and Li Bang, 35, of Spanish Fort, were arrested for conspiring to traffic high-grade marijuana in the Mobile area, according to lawmen.

The Mobile search allegedly led to the discovery of

Over $13,000 in U.S. money

34 pounds of high-grade marijuana

1 vehicle (2022 Toyota Camry)

BCSO detectives conducted a search warrant on Bang’s home where they found over $171,000, according to officials. ECSO detectives executed three search warrants and confiscated 191 pounds of marijuana and 14 grams of fentanyl, they said.

Roger Green, 40, of Mobile, and Leanthony Grayson, 34, of Mobile, were arrested on a marijuana trafficking charge.

This is a developing story; stay tuned for updates.