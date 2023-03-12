MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The second weekend in March has been a tragic one for multiple families across the Gulf Coast. WKRG News 5 has received reports from four different agencies about homicides they are investigating.

Here’s what we know:

Mobile Police homicide investigation

On March 11 around 7:30 p.m., officers were called to the Quick Stop Food Mart on Overlook Road for reports of a shooting. Officers arrived and found Willie Thomas Jr., 19, lying in the parking lot with a gunshot wound. Thomas was pronounced dead on the scene.

Another 19-year-old was found at the scene with a gunshot wound and was taken to the hospital. While at the hospital, officers were informed that a 20-year-old had been dropped off who had a gunshot wound. Both men are expected to be okay. As of Sunday night, no arrests have been made.

Prichard Police homicide investigation

Prichard Police were called to Brother Quick Pick Gas Station on Meaher Avenue Saturday night after a man was shot. Officers found Demetrius Hunter, 22, at the gas station with a single gunshot wound to his torso. Hunter was pronounced dead on the scene.

When a WKRG crew arrived they witnessed multiple agencies on the scene, including Prichard Police Department, Mobile Police Department and the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office. No arrests have been made in this homicide.

Pensacola Police homicide investigation

Pensacola Police are investigating a homicide that took place early Sunday morning on Palafox Street. According to a release, officers were called to the scene at 1:45 a.m. for a shots fired call.

Officers arrived and found Ariyell Tristan Thomas, 23, with a gunshot wound. Thomas was taken to the hospital where he later died. Police have made no arrests in this case.

Anyone with information about any of the three cases should contact their local law enforcement agency.

Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office homicide investigation

The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office told WKRG Saturday they are investigating an apparent murder-suicide at Bohemian Park. According to officials, deputies were called to the park after receiving a call from a citizen saying they saw two people dead near Fish River.

Investigators said they found a note, leading them to believe it was a “planned murder-suicide.” BCSO has not released the names of the victims.