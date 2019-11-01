3-year-old killed by SUV in Atmore

ATMORE, Ala. (WKRG) — A heartbreaking story in Atmore tonight….we are learning more about the death of a three-year-old boy who was run over by his 15-year-old sister Thursday night. Atmore Police are continuing their investigation but so far say, this appears to be a terrible accident.

“She’ll be traumatized for the rest of her life.” Sean Lundy lives two doors down from Lil Angel Daycare. He was outside just after five o’clock on Thursday night. “I heard a bunch of screaming. I thought somebody had gotten into a fight about a kid or something and she just kept screaming and screaming and screaming.”

It was so much worse. A three-year-old had been run over and killed. His 15-year-old sister behind the wheel of an SUV.

“A female had exited the building, the daycare and was going to a vehicle to move the vehicle around to the front door. Two small children followed the female,” says Atmore Police Chief Chuck Brooks.

Those two children were her brothers.

“I guess she was going to pull up and didn’t see the kid cause he was lower than the hood on the SUV and she run over him,” says Lundy.

What happened next, Lundy says he will never forget. “The father showed up and he was hollering where is my youngin? Where is my boy? and some woman hugged him and told he had passed, he was gone and he just collapsed in the highway.”

Lil Angel Daycare was closed Friday as an entire community tries to come to grips with what has happened.

“That was the saddest thing I believe I ever had to deal with, you know?” says Lundy. “Seeing a kid. That was a hard thing.”

Such a traumatic scene even police officers that were responded are getting help from a Baldwin County task force to help them deal with what they saw.