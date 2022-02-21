MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile, Pensacola, and Destin Bonefish Grills will host Blood Drives Save Lives after teaming up with OneBlood. The blood drive will be held Monday afternoon on Feb, 21.

OneBlood and Bonefish Grill have teamed up to help fill the need to enhance the health and well-being of others through their work with blood and stem cell products. OneBlood bloodmobile blood drives will be held in the restaurant’s parking lots.

For every blood donation, donors will receive a $10 dining certificate to Bonefish Grill to use at their next visit. Donors will also receive a OneBlood long sleeve shirt, a $20 eGift card, and a Wellness Checkup.

All three Bonefish Grill locations will start the blood drives at 4 p.m. and finish at 9 p.m.