THOMASVILLE, Ala. (WKRG) – Clarke County officials tell WKRG News 5 they’re working a major crash north of Thomasville on Highway 5 Thursday afternoon. Three 18-wheelers and a car are involved in the crash, which is affecting traffic in both directions. One person was injured in the wreck.

As of 1 p.m. crews are working to remove oil and transmission fluids from the roadway. You’re asked to avoid the area if at all possible.