2,000-pound Great White Shark pings around 100 miles from Panama City Beach

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – A great white shark pinged about 100 miles away from Panama City Beach on Saturday.

OCEARCH has been tracking 11 great white sharks, including the one pinged here named Unama’ki.

According to OCEARCH, Unama’ki weighs 2,076 pounds and measures 15 feet, 5 inches long. She has traveled over 2,000 miles since she was tagged on Sept. 20, 2019 in Nova Scotia.

