2,000-pound Great White Shark pings around 100 miles from Panama City Beach

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – A great white shark pinged about 100 miles away from Panama City Beach on Saturday.
OCEARCH has been tracking 11 great white sharks, including the one pinged here named Unama’ki.
According to OCEARCH, Unama’ki weighs 2,076 pounds and measures 15 feet, 5 inches long. She has traveled over 2,000 miles since she was tagged on Sept. 20, 2019 in Nova Scotia.
LATEST STORIES
- People in Gulf Coast cities have among nation’s worst credit scores
- Tornado Watch Cancelled, but Isolated Severe Storms still possible tonight
- Man takes deal in crash deaths of 4 on motorcycles
- Doctors say ingredients in new super drug ‘gray death’ are used to tranquilize elephants
- Red Lobster releases heart-shaped boxes of Cheddar Bay Biscuits for Valentine’s Day