2000 ace on All Time BayBears Team

With the Mobile BayBears set to end a 23 year run, News-5 looks back at the best of the ‘Bears.

We are naming the WKRG News 5 All Time Mobile BayBears Team on wkrg.dom.

The selections are based on the player’s or coach’s overall career, not just their time in Mobile. We will reveal members one at a time as the BayBears approach their final game on Sept. 2

#22

Brian Lawrence (2000)

Lawrence spent most of the 2000 season in Mobile. He went 7-6, with a 2.42 ERA and 119 strikeouts in 126-plus innings. He made his debut with San Diego the following year and was used exclusively as a reliever. He returned to being a starter the following season and pitched 30-plus games the next four seasons for the Padres, winning 15 games in 2004. Traded to the Nationals after the 2005 season, Lawrence injured his arm in spring training and missed the 2006 season. Released by the Nats, Lawrence signed with the Mets and appeared in six games. He would spend the next five years in the minors but would never reach the big leagues again. He is one of 91 pitchers in major league history to throw an “immaculate inning” (9 pitches, three strikeouts). Lawrence is now a coach in the Cubs organization.



Previously named:

General Manager – Bill Shanahan

Bat Boy – Wade Vadakin

Coach- Andy Green

Manager – Turner Ward

#28 Player – Wiki Gonzalez

#27 Player – Nick Ahmed

#26 Player – Sean Burroughs

#25 Player – Tyler Skaggs

#24 Player – Jake Lamb

#23 Player – Jarrod Parker

