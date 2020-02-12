UPDATE: 2 Thomasville residents killed in crash

THOMASVILLE, Ala. (WKRG) –

UPDATE (12:09 p.m.)

A two-vehicle crash at 6:45 p.m. Tuesday, February 11, claimed two lives. The crash occurred when a 2014 GMC Sierra driven by Dalton Ray McKenzie, 20, of Butler collided head-on with a 2005 Honda Accord driven by William Roger Digmon, 58, of Thomasville. Digmon and his passenger, Dantiel Montre Cowan, 39, also of Thomasville were both pronounced dead at the scene. McKenzie was injured and transported to Choctaw General Hospital. The crash occurred on Alabama 10 near the 33-mile marker, approximately six miles west of Sweetwater City Limits. Nothing further is available as ALEA State Troopers continue to investigate.

ORIGINAL STORY:

Officials confirm to News 5 two men were killed Tuesday night north of Thomasville in Marengo County.

While few details are known at this time, we’re told the men were on their way home from work when the crash occurred.

