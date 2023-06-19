CONECUH COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Two people are dead after a crash in Conecuh County early Monday morning, according to a release from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

Just before 4:30 a.m. Monday, Taleik N. Benjamin, 22, and Phillip D. Hall, 65, were involved in a two-vehicle crash, the release said. Benjamin was driving a 2016 Kia Sportage when it collided head-on with the 2016 Dodge Dart Hall was driving. Benjamin was not using a seatbelt during the crash, according to ALEA.

Both men were pronounced dead on the scene. The crash happened on Highway 84, two miles west of Repton city limits. ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division is investigating the crash.