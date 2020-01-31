2 controversial comedians performing in Mobile spark reaction from News 5 viewers

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Two controversial shows are coming to the Saenger Theatre in downtown Mobile and viewers are voicing their frustrations on the WKRG Facebook page.

Louis C.K. is a popular comedian who is performing in Mobile Thursday night. Saenger officials tell us despite the negative feedback on his upcoming appearance the show is completely sold out.

In 2017, several women accused the comedian of sexual misconduct.

This week, comedian George Lopez was announced to be coming to the Saenger Theatre. Lopez has been outspoken against President Donald Trump. Viewers have sent emails and posted on our Facebook page addressing their concerns about the two controversial guests in the port city.

We reached out to Saenger officials on Thursday for comment on the viewer reactions and we are awaiting their response.

