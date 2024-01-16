EXCEL, Ala. (WKRG) — A man and a woman were arrested Monday on a combined 44 counts of animal neglect charges.

Officers with the Excel Police Department received a call Monday about animals at large in the 2300 block of U.S. Hwy 84 E. When officers arrived, they found multiple animals in kennels, chained up in the yard and roaming the property, according to the department.

“Excel police discovered that many of the animals outside were in distress, and malnourished,” a release said.

Officers were able to obtain a search warrant and, through that, were able to get all the animals off the property and inside the home with the Monroe County Animal Shelter.

James Robert Turberville and Maggie Nichole Turberville were arrested. Both received 22 charges of animal neglect, a total of 44 counts.

The investigation remains ongoing. News 5 will provide updates as more information becomes available.