MONROE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — An Indianapolis, Ind. woman is dead following a single-ATV crash after the all-terrain vehicle overturned when attempting to make a turn on a curve in Monroe County off of Reed Rd last Friday.

Lana B. Kelley, 42, was pronounced dead on the way to Monroe County Hospital, according to a release from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. The crash occurred at about 2:50 p.m. Friday, July 8.

Kelley was “critically injured” after a 2019 Polaris 900 “partially overturned” after entering a curve. Kelley was the passenger of the ATV at the time of the crash. Troopers said a juvenile was driving when the ATV crashed.

No further details were released while troopers within ALEA continue to investigate.