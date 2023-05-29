ATMORE, Ala. (WKRG) — Atmore Police are working a homicide investigation after one person was killed and another was injured in a shooting Monday morning, according to a release from the department.

Atmore Police said they found two people shot on Carver Avenue and King Street.

Both victims were taken to the hospital where one died, and the other person is in serious condition. The names of the victims have not been released.

The motive is under investigation, and Atmore Police are working to notify family members. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Atmore Police Department or local law enforcement.