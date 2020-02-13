$1.1 million bond set for man found with drugs

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A man with several felony warrants was located at a home Tuesday in Pensacola along with several bags of illegal drugs.

Eric Wells, 47, is charged with possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, possession of counterfeit money, possession of marijuana, possession of methamphetamine, possession of heroin, trafficking heroin and several other drug charges.

The sheriff’s office was notified Wells was at a home on West Gadsden Street and he had multiple felony warrants for his arrest.

Deputies say they knocked on the door and Wells opened it but quickly closed it and locked himself inside. A short time later, his girlfriend arrived and convinced Wells to come out, according to the arrest report. He was found with blood on his arm and said he had just “shot up” heroin.

Narcotics investigators responded to the scene and received written consent to search the residence. They found plastic bags of methamphetamine, pills and glass pipes.

He remains in the Escambia County Jail with a bond set at $1,127,500.

LATEST STORIES: