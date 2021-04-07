We Rock the Spectrum: Inclusive kids gym in Daphne

DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) – The month of April has been known as Autism Awareness Month, but this year, groups such as the Autism Society of America, the Autism Self Advocacy Network and others are pushing for April now to be called Autism Acceptance Month. Along that same line, We Rock the Spectrum is an all-inclusive gym in Daphne that is made for all kids of all abilities, which perfectly exemplifies this acceptance.

“More than awareness… we want inclusion. We want to see all kids of all abilities having an opportunity to play next to one another, near one another,” says Maura Coley, one of the owners of We Rock the Spectrum.

The equipment in this sensory gym is meant to meet all of the sensory needs. Through that, language skills and play skills are developed. The gym has a rock wall, monkey bars, a trampoline, a zip line, sensory swings, building blocks, sensory panels, toys, and playsets.

“This gym is created for all kids of all walks of life. The best example I got is my oldest is autistic, and my youngest isn’t. This is a place where they can have fun and enjoy themselves equally,” adds Zachary Hard, a parent of children that attend the gym.

If a child gets overstimulated, there is also a calming room that takes away extra stimulation, such a bright lights and clouds noises. The slogan at We Rock the Spectrum is “Finally a place where you never have to say I’m sorry.”

Tyler Ann Aikin, an employee at the gym explains, “This means when your kid starts having a meltdown or doesn’t know what to do, you don’t have to be upset or apologize. We are able to help your child find a way to calm down and have a place where they can get out all of their sensory needs.”

The gym is at 1802 US-98 A, Daphne, AL 36526. For more information, click here.