That’s What Cheese Said: Local college student’s charcuterie board business thrives amid COVID-19

SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WKRG) — Cameron Cox is a student at Auburn University but was sent home earlier this year to learn remotely due to COVID-19. In her free time, she decided to start her own business making charcuterie boards. That business called “That’s What Cheese Said” is now thriving.

Cameron Cox, Owner of That’s What Cheese Said, says, “So charcuterie actually means cured meat. So a charcuterie board has a type of cured meat, and it usually goes along with paired cheeses, crackers, fruits, honey, and stuff like that.”

Cameron has always liked making these boards for her friends and family but found that there was a great deal of interest in our community. So in June, she started “That’s What Cheese Said.” Cameron says that people buy them for all kinds of occasions, such as an appetizer for dinner, to take to a party, a housewarming gift, or even a Christmas present.

When Cox started the business, she was only making two or three boards a week. Now she makes ten to twenty a week and even has catered grazing boards for some events. She says that it has grown a lot faster than she would have thought.

“That’s What Cheese Said” has several sizes and types of either boards of disposable boxes to choose from. They include an individual-sized box called “Cheesygoing,” the “Let it Brie” box, the “Lookin’ Gouda” box, the “Cheese all That” box and the “Party” box.

For pricing and to reserve/buy a board or box, head to “That’s What Cheese Said” Facebook or Instagram page to find the order form.

