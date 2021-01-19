Non-profit organization helps local widows

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Service in God’s Name (SIGN) is a non-profit organization made up of many different Christian denominations that helps widows, primarily in Baldwin County, with whatever they might need. They have helped around 40 widows in the past three years.

Russ Copeland helps run this organization and explains, “We do everything from taking care of their yard….a lot of minor repairs around their house.” SIGN also provides a network of experts such as mechanics, roofers, and plumbers that help as well. The organization has companies that understand their mission that they can put the widows in touch with that will not take advantage of them.

SIGN has partnered with a group of over 80 widows called Sisters of Hope to help out in any way they can. Lucinda Nunnally, a widow herself, helped found Sisters of Hope and says, “So they take care of many physical needs at a house, but it is a lot than that too. Because they do have an accountant that can help them, they have helped women develop a budget that may have never paid bills on her own before. Buying a generator was kind of huge with what we have had going on this year.”

Most of the people in SIGN have full-time jobs, but volunteer to help remind widows that they are not alone. Copeland adds, “These ladies are pretty remarkable. You know, it is typical when you serve people, you typically get more out of it yourself, and that holds true with dealing with these ladies.”

Nunnally explains, “In fact, they give us little bracelets that say SIGN. When they gave those to us, they said ‘Whenever you look at that, know that you may have lost your husband, but you are not alone in the world.”

Unfortunately, SIGN’s big fundraiser was cancelled due to COVID-19 and they are in need of donations. To donate or get involved, head to their website (serviceingodsname.org), and click volunteer/donate. If you are in need, click request services/questions.