Mobile United hosts Leaders Pitch event

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Mobile United is a non-profit leadership group here in Mobile, and they are putting on their first-ever Leaders Pitch event.

“So the teams of people that are pitching tomorrow night, are pitching solutions to some of our community’s issues. So it is the social sector meets shark tank basically,” says Chris Gibson, Executive Director of Mobile United.

The event is Tuesday, May 11 from 6 to 8 PM and will be four teams of adults that want to make a difference in our community will be competing for funding to solve some of our local social issues such as education, community development, and economic development. There will be a panel of three judges from the community that will be picking two of the teams and the attendees will pick the people’s choice award as the third winning project.

So three out of four teams will get $5,000 and a year’s time to complete their project. For ticket information, head to Mobile United’s Facebook page, pay at the door or attend virtually online.

“We hope people will come. There is also an online component…So there is a Zoom link as well. And that is a much lower price point. People online will also be a part of the people’s choice award so they can help pick the third winner,” Gibson adds.

Organizers tell me they are hoping to make this an annual event.