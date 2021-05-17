Mobile Baykeeper returns to hosting annual Grandman Triathlon in person

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Each year, Mobile Baykeeper and their partners host the Grandman Triathlon which is their largest fundraiser. In 2020, due to the Coronavirus Pandemic, the triathlon was virtual. This year, on Saturday, May 22, they are happy to be having this event in person while still taking safety precautions.

The racers start at the end of Fairhope Pier, jump in Mobile Bay, swim a third of a mile, bike 18 miles through Downtown Fairhope, and then finish with a 5K run along the bay. Cade Kistler with Mobile Baykeeper says that they typically have close to 800 racers, but this year they are capping it at 400 due to COVID-19.

“And of course last year was really tough with the pandemic going on. We weren’t able to have the Grandman in person. This is our biggest fundraiser of the year, so that was a big hit,” Kistler explains.

Even though it was a challenge, Mobile Baykeeper was still able to stick to their mission of protecting our local waterways through 2020, but they are excited to have this event back in person to be able to continue their work.

“We’re an environmental non-profit, we have been around for about 24 years working to protect the bay and communities on both sides in Mobile and Baldwin County. Stop pollution, educate students and citizens….And we have a lot of fun. So the money raised from the Grandman goes to that work,” Kistler continues.

There is also still a virtual part of the race for those that want to participate. To register or volunteer, head to https://www.thegrandman.com/.