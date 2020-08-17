Local woman creates group to help rally community behind drive-in celebrations

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — During the coronavirus pandemic, many celebrations such as birthday parties, anniversaries, baby showers and graduation parties have been celebrated from a distance… either virtually or via drive-by.

Liz Logan, a local Mobile resident took it upon herself to start a Facebook page and group called Mobay Cruise for a Cause Gulf Coast to publicize all drive-by celebrations in one place in hopes of getting our community’s support at these events.

Logan explains, “We were born out of COVID, a very contagious illness. But what’s more contagious than COVID is kindness.”

Through one of these drive-by celebrations, Liz met some people who belong to car groups that do car shows around Mobile. From there, they all decided to collaborate and not only promote these celebrations on the Facebook page, but also bring in Corvettes, Mustangs, and other fancy cars to these drive-by celebrations to make them more special.

Teco Mitchell is a member of a car group called Stang Performance and says, “Well you know a lot of people can’t get out right now because of what is going on with the virus and everything. So we kind of take celebrations to them through our cars… help do something positive for the community.”

Logan adds, “It… it’s incredible. It is an incredible feeling to give and receive that joy.”

The group not only does drive-by’s but now also organizes and participates in fundraisers and benefits for our community. They have done around 45 events total since March.

LATEST STORIES