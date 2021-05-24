Local non-profit continues to grow and asks for donations and volunteers to help foster families

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – The month of May is National Foster Care Month and Fostering Together Gulf Coast is a local non-profit organization that helps foster and adoptive families with all different kinds of resources. Last August, Fostering Together Gulf Coast moved into a new facility, and over the past nine months has grown by leaps and bounds.

“We give out over 2,000 items every month and since we have gotten a location of our own we have been able to start incorporating more programs and activities that the kids and the families can be apart of,” explains Rachel Webb, Executive Director of the organization.

Some of these resources include yoga classes, craft days and pool days for the kids, and even monthly moms’ dinner. The community can also donate clothes, toys, and other supplies that will go to foster families free of charge.

Marlee Terry is a mom of three of her own girls and has also been fostering for about two years. The Terry family just got their third placement….a little boy.

“We got the call for him at eight o’clock in the morning and they said he was going to be here at two in the afternoon that day. And we didn’t have anything. We didn’t have baby stuff, we didn’t have diapers, we didn’t have boy clothes or toys. So being able to come here and get what we need just really meant a lot to us,” says Marlee Terry. She adds that not everyone is called to foster a child, but she believes everyone can help in some way.

There are currently 500 children in foster care in Mobile County and 113 foster families. Fostering Together Gulf Coast serves almost all of these families. They are asking for donations and volunteers to help sort and organize the donated items. They take any kid’s clothing from infant all the way up to a teenager, good used toys, pajamas, socks, new underwear in the pack, and any type of supplies such as strollers, carriers…etc. For the months of June and July, this organization needs school supplies, backpacks, and school uniforms for the foster children that will need those items in August.

If you are interested in fostering a child or learning more about it, Fostering Together Gulf Coast is partnering with Mobile County DHR to host a foster parent licensing class in August. There will be an interest meeting in June.

For more information on anything above head to www.fosteringtogethergc.com or search for their Facebook page.