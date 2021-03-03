Local art gallery hosts outdoor, open-air art show to support local artists during the pandemic

DAUPHIN ISLAND, Ala. (WKRG) — With the weather getting warmer, many are looking for something fun and safe to do outside. On the third Sunday of every month, the front lawn of a local gallery on Dauphin Island transforms into an outdoor open-air art show that supports local artists.

Marsha Barnett, President of the Board of Directors for the Arts of Dauphin Island, says, “Our mission here on the island is to provide art to the community, to our children, and to our adults.”

Arts of Dauphin Island is a non-profit gallery that has been open since 2017. Since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, many art shows have been canceled as a safety precaution, but local artists rely on these shows to stay in business. Celia Smith with Arts of Dauphin Island says, “So many of the art shows were canceled and it has put a lot of artists in dire straights. So before Christmas time, we thought it might fun to have outdoor — for safety — pop-up art markets.”

This open-air market has brought the community together to support these local artists. It has been a win-win situation for everyone. Artists get to sell and display their work, and locals and tourists can enjoy a fun time outside and immerse themselves in the local culture. Only 10 vendors are allowed each show to keep the venue safe and masks are required. The gallery is also trying to bring out local music groups for entertainment.

The next date of this open-air art show is March 21 at Arts of Dauphin Island, 1101 Bienville Blvd, Dauphin Island, AL 36528 from 1-4 p.m. They also offer adult art classes on Mondays and Wednesdays, and a kids art class one afternoon and month. You can reach them at (251) 272-9099 or artsofdauphinisland@gmail.com.