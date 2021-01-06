Local 14-year-old writes and publishes book

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – A 14-year-old ninth-grader that attends Ben C. Rain High School has just written and published a book called “Black Queen.” Jordan Guyton, the author, says that the book started as a two-page poem to honor his great-great-grandmother, but soon turned into a 484-page book. His great-great-grandmother ended up being the main character.

Guyton says, “Black Queen, of course, is a fictional book about an African-American slave named Betty Anthony from Tuskegee, Alabama. She was born a slave and raised a slave. Her parents died when she was just at a young age, but even through the midst of slavery and all of its cruelty, she stayed on the battlefield for the Lord and, like Moses, led her people.”

Guyton explains that coming up with the title of the book took some thought. “And so I began to think about it. Of course she is a slave in the book. And I said you know what? Black because she is a black woman, and queen because of her dignity and the respect and her morals and her principle.”

He also says that he loves to write and plans to continue. “I am EXCITED for the future, yes ma’am. I am definitely… my friends are already getting on me asking when my next book is coming out. So yes ma’am, I am excited about it.”

You can order Jordan’s book on Amazon and Kindle or purchase it as Barnes and Noble.

LATEST STORIES