LIVING LOCAL: Alabama Gulf Coast Zoo

Have you paid a visit to the animals over at 'The Little Zoo That Could'?

The Gulf Coast CW and Pepsi have teamed up again to bring the fun of the Gulf Coast to your screen! This time Tori Blackmon from The Gulf Coast CW and Buffalo Rock Company take viewers on a wild and up close adventure to the new location of the Alabama Gulf Coast Zoo.

While there, Tori had multiple fun experiences such as: riding the Soaring Eagle zip line, feeding giraffes lettuce from of her hand, engaged with a chilled out lion, she met the famous pig named ‘Kevin Bacon,’ watched a bear get a health check-up, and played with baby kangaroos inside of the zoo’s animal encounter.

Boodah Bear Gets a Check-up!

These baby Kangaroos are both spunky and adorable!

