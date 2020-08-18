Dance studio provides yoga for people with special needs

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Dance without Limits is a local studio in Mobile that offers dance lessons for anyone with special needs. During the coronavirus pandemic, they had to scale back their classes to stay safe; however, every Tuesday in August and once a month starting in September, they are offering yoga for anyone with special needs to help them during these times.

Carrie Benson, the director at Dance without Limits says that especially during these times, people with special needs just need something to get out of their homes to a safe environment where they can be active and socialize at a distance.

The yoga classes are socially distanced complete with clear face shields because some of the participants are uncomfortable when they cannot see the instructor’s face. The yoga instructor is also an occupational therapist that includes partner work in her classes so the participants can also engage in social interaction safely.

Benson has a son that has special needs so she says, “It was a natural fit to create a class where no one is judged and everybody is loved on and nobody is staring at each other… you know, because we are all the same here.”

The studio has equipment for every need and has not yet met an obstacle that it could not accommodate. The classes are at 5:30 pm on Tuesdays through the month of August and then on the second Wednesday of each month at 5:30 pm starting in September. It also costs $10 per session.

LATEST STORIES