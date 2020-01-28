New video shows moments before Kobe Bryant’s helicopter crash

(CNN) — A California man shared this video of the helicopter he says was carrying Kobe Bryant and eight others before it crashed Sunday, killing everyone on board.

David Lyudmirksy posted a 30-second video to twitter of the helicopter as it circled.

In the caption, he wrote that he tries to capture all the unusual stuff happening above his house. He was recording the video of the chopper, 31 minutes before it crashed into a hillside in Calabasas.

The Los Angeles County medical examiner announced Tuesday that all nine bodies have been recovered from the helicopter crash site. The National Transportation Safety Board reports that the pilot of the helicopter told air traffic control he was climbing to avoid a cloud layer. When air traffic control asked the pilot what he planned to do, there was no reply. That was around 9:45 a.m. Pacific Time.

LATEST STORIES