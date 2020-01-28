New video shows moments before Kobe Bryant’s helicopter crash

Kobe Bryant

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(CNN) — A California man shared this video of the helicopter he says was carrying Kobe Bryant and eight others before it crashed Sunday, killing everyone on board.

David Lyudmirksy posted a 30-second video to twitter of the helicopter as it circled.

In the caption, he wrote that he tries to capture all the unusual stuff happening above his house. He was recording the video of the chopper, 31 minutes before it crashed into a hillside in Calabasas.

The Los Angeles County medical examiner announced Tuesday that all nine bodies have been recovered from the helicopter crash site. The National Transportation Safety Board reports that the pilot of the helicopter told air traffic control he was climbing to avoid a cloud layer. When air traffic control asked the pilot what he planned to do, there was no reply. That was around 9:45 a.m. Pacific Time.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida

Trending Stories