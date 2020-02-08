Memorial for Kobe Bryant to be held on Feb. 24

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (CNN) — The date for Kobe Bryant’s memorial service has been set.
The public memorial will take place Feb. 24 at the Staples Center.
That’s according to a source close to the Bryant Family.
The date of 2/24 could be symbolic because Bryant wore no. 24 during the latter part of his career. His 13-year-old daughter Gianna wore no. 2 for her youth basketball teams.
The service will honor all nine people killed in the January helicopter crash.
