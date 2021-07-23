Photos: See what teams wore at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics opening ceremony

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG-TV)-- In What's Working, a program getting kids prepared for the first day of school. Many families have struggled during the pandemic. Pathway Church in Mobile is once again stepping in, to host a backpack giveaway on August 1st. This year they are giving away 1,000 backpacks. This is the largest number they have ever given out.

The backpacks are packed full of school supplies. Pastor Travis Johnson says they have had many families reach out for help. They collected more money from their congregation in order to help them. They hope to not only offer backpacks but spiritual help as well.