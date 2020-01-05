World’s oldest person celebrates her 117th birthday

(CBS) — Kane Tanaka has extended her record as the world’s oldest person by celebrating her 117th birthday at a nursing home in Fukuoka in southern Japan on Sunday, Jan. 5.
Tanaka marked her birthday with a party attended by family, staff and friends at the nursing home, television footage from local broadcaster TVQ Kyushu Broadcasting Co. showed.
Tanaka, whose birthday was on Jan. 2, took a bite from a slice of her big birthday cake. “Tasty,” she said with a smile. “I want more.”
Last year, she was confirmed as the oldest living person, aged 116 years 66 days old as of March 9, according to Guinness World Records.
