World’s oldest person celebrates her 117th birthday

(CBS) — Kane Tanaka has extended her record as the world’s oldest person by celebrating her 117th birthday at a nursing home in Fukuoka in southern Japan on Sunday, Jan. 5.

Tanaka marked her birthday with a party attended by family, staff and friends at the nursing home, television footage from local broadcaster TVQ Kyushu Broadcasting Co. showed.

Tanaka, whose birthday was on Jan. 2, took a bite from a slice of her big birthday cake. “Tasty,” she said with a smile. “I want more.”

Last year, she was confirmed as the oldest living person, aged 116 years 66 days old as of March 9, according to Guinness World Records.

