MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Almost every day of the year has some sort of national or international observance associated with it, but what is so special about December 3rd?

After all, the question consistently trends on Google. So, you might wonder about the significance.

This article will dive into what Dec. 3 is all about.

What is so special about the 3rd of December?

The national day celebrated on Dec. 3 is National Roof Over Your Head Day, according to National Today, which tracks daily, weekly, and monthly observances. It was created to give people a day to be thankful for what they have, which typically starts with a roof over their heads.

But the international day celebrated on Dec. 3 is International Day of Persons with Disabilities, according to the website. In 1992, the United Nations General Assembly approved a resolution with this annual observance.

This is the observance we’ll explore in this article.

The UN’s goal is to promote the rights and well-being of people with disabilities. And to raise awareness of the political, economic, social and cultural aspects that disability affects worldwide.

One billion people on the planet have a disability, which is about 15% of the population, according to the UN’s Office for Outer Space Affairs.

On the web, people raise awareness for the International Day of Persons with Disabilities with these hashtags: #InternationalDayOfPersonsWithDisabilities and #DayOfPersonsWithDisabilities.

What is the theme of the Disability Day 2023?

According to the United Nations website, the theme for International Day of Persons with Disabilities 2023 is “United in action to rescue and achieve the Sustainable Development Goals for, with and by persons with disabilities.”

The United Nations website says it’s committed to fulfilling all human rights for disabled people.

How the United States Observes Dec. 3:

In 2023, President Joe Biden proclaimed Dec. 3 as International Day of Persons with Disabilities.

“I call on all Americans to observe this day with appropriate ceremonies, activities, and programs,” Biden’s proclamation reads in part.

During International Day of Persons with Disabilities, local organizations may hold fundraisers for area nonprofit organizations that support disabled people, while others host award ceremonies to recognize disabled people and their achievements.

Oftentimes, guest speakers will discuss the physical, mental, and societal issues that people with disabilities face or share personal stories.

Other ideas to observe the day include educating children to respect people with disabilities and donating to an organization that supports disabled people.

Alabama and Florida Resources of People with Disabilities:

Alabama and Florida have several resources for helping people with disabilities. Here are a few examples.

Protection and Advocacy Organizations:

These organizations provide help to people with disabilities to expand and defend their rights with self-advocacy groups and legal assistance. These organizations are part of the Disability Rights Network.

Aging and Disability Resource Centers:

These organizations provide services for older adults and people with disabilities, including home health care and assistive technology.

Other Disability Advocacy Organizations:

These organizations help protect and advocate for civil and human rights for people with disabilities.

Alabama: The Arc of Alabama

Florida: Florida Center for Inclusive Communities Family Network on Disabilities The Arc of Florida



Statewide Independent Living Council:

This council removes barriers to independent living for disabled people and increases necessary support and services. Both are part of the National Council on Independent Living.

Other State Agencies:

These agencies help people with disabilities, their families and caregivers get free or low-cost services.

Regional Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) Center:

This center provides information, training and guidance on disability access and statewide disability services.

Developmental Disabilities Services:

These services address the needs of people with developmental disabilities and advocate for community inclusion and access to disability services statewide.

Mental Health Services:

These services address the needs of people with mental illness and promote mental health. Some offer free or low-cost group counseling and education programs.

Physical Disabilities Services:

These services provide free or low-cost disability services for people of all ages, with physical therapy, employment and education access, independent living support, and assistive technology.

Traumatic Brain Injury Services:

These services provide information and resources for those who have experienced traumatic brain injuries and their families.

Addiction and Substance Abuse Services:

These services provide information and resources for those with substance abuse and their families.

