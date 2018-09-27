(CNN) – Talk about a real slap in the face. Take a look at this! A seal slapped that kayaker in the face, with an octopus! It happened in New Zealand this past weekend.. A friend testing out a new go-pro camera caught the action. It’s not clear if the seal was playing or trying to rip the octopus into bite-sized chunks because apparently that’s something they do to eat it. The kayaker was just in the wrong place at the wrong time. But seemed to be in good spirits about it though. The friend described it as a day to remember!
WATCH: Seal slaps kayaker in the face, with an Octopus!
