(CNN) — A satellite captured this volcano eruption in the southwestern Pacific.

it shows Mount Ulawun in Papua New Guinea exploding on Wednesday.

In the satellite photos, you can see the moment the plumes of smoke and ash shoot into the air.

According to Papua New Guinea’s newspaper The Post Courier, the eruption forced more than 5,000 people to evacuate.

The Smithsonian Institution reports the last time this volcano erupted was in October of last year.