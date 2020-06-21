UK police: Park stabbing that killed 3 was a terror attack

Police stand guard at the Abbey gateway of Forbury Gardens park in Reading town centre following Saturday’s stabbing attack in the gardens, Sunday June 21, 2020. Thames Valley Police said a 25-year-old man from the town has been arrested and they are not looking for anyone else. (Jonathan Brady/PA via AP)

READING, England (AP) – British police say they are treating a stabbing rampage in a park that killed three people as a terrorist attack. Dean Haydon, the U.K.’s coordinator of counterterrorism policing, said counterterror detectives were taking over the investigation into the attack in the town of Reading, west of London. Police had earlier said they were keeping an open mind about the motive. Three people were killed and three seriously wounded in stabbings in Reading’s Forbury Gardens park on Saturday evening. A 25-year-old man is in custody. The Press Association news agency reports that the suspect is an asylum-seeker from Libya who was living in Reading.

