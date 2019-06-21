Trump authorized Iran strike then called it off

(CBS) — Last night, President Trump signed off on an air strike on Iran before later changing his mind. White House sources confirmed to CBS News that the reversal came after the operation was already getting underway.

Tensions between the U.S. and Iran continue to escalate this morning.

CBS News has confirmed that, last night, President Trump signed off on a plan to conduct a limited air strike against Iranian assets, before an apparent change of heart caused the operation to be called off.

It’s still not clear why the president decided to reverse course, or if an attack has simply been postponed.

Word that an attack had been in the works came as the White House and Tehran exchanged accusations over the downing of an American drone in the Straight of Hormuz. The U.S. says it was above international waters. Iran insists the drone was in its airspace.

At one point Thursday, President Trump appeared to give Iran the benefit of the doubt.

“I find it hard to believe it was intentional, if you want to know the truth,” Trump said. “I think that it could have been somebody who was loose and stupid that did it.”

The United Nations issued a statement urging all parties to exercise “maximum restraint” and avoid doing anything that could inflame the situation.

Sources tell CBS News that concerns expressed to the Trump administration by allies were at least one factor in the decision to call off the strike.