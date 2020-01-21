Theme park faces uproar after forcing pig to bungee jump

International

by: Tribune Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

CHONGQING, China (WTVO) — A Chinese theme park has sparked outrage after workers pushed a pig off a 223-foot platform and forced it to bungee jump. The incident was part of a publicity stunt to promote a new attraction.

Video, taken at the Meixin Red Wine Town theme park, shows the pig wearing a cape and being pushed off the tower screaming. Its legs are tied during the event.

Local media outlets reported that the pig was sent to a slaughterhouse afterward.

The stunt caused an uproar among animal activists.

PETA said the incident was “animal cruelty at its worst,” according to BBC News.

“Pigs experience pain and fear in the same ways that we do, and this disgusting PR stunt should be illegal,” said Jason Baker, PETA senior vice-president of international campaigns.

Animal cruelty is not punishable by law in China.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

