Taliban hang body in public; signal return to past tactics

CORRECTS DAY TO SEPT 25 – People look up at a dead body hanged by the Taliban from a crane in the main square of Herat city in western Afghanistan, on Saturday Sept. 25, 2021. A witness told The Associated Press that the bodies of four men were brought to the main square and three of them were moved to other parts of the city for public display. The Taliban announced in the square that the four were caught taking part in a kidnapping and were killed by police. (AP Photo)

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) – The Taliban have hanged a dead body from a crane in a main city square in Afghanistan.

The gruesome display in the western city of Herat on Saturday signals a return to some of the hard-line movement’s brutal methods of the past.

Wazir Ahmad Seddiqi runs a pharmacy on the side of the square. He told The Associated Press that four bodies were brought to the square Saturday and that three were moved to other public areas in the city to be displayed.

Seddiqi says the Taliban announced that the four were caught taking part in a kidnapping and were killed by police.