OAKLANDS PARK, Australia (CBS Newspath) — Bees have bombarded the Australian city of Adelaide with swarms making their temporary homes on vehicles.

On Wednesday a beekeeper came to remove a swarm which covered a car parked at a shopping center in Oaklands Park while another swarm landed on a car in another suburb of Adelaide, Christies Beach, on Tuesday.

Beekeeper Andrew Thompson said it was the time of year when the bees run out of space in their nests and so look for a new home.