Step into Paintings of Monet, Renoir, Chagall at Immersive Art Show

Paris, France (CBS) — The brushstrokes of legendary artists such as Claude Monet and Auguste Renoir came to life in an immersive art show in Paris, previewed by journalists on Wednesday (February 26).

The exhibition at Paris’s Atelier des Lumieres gallery, titled “Journeys around the Mediterranean,” features around 500 paintings by 20 artists, many of them impressionists, who were inspired by the sunkissed colors of the Mediterranean region.

The paintings are projected on the gallery walls of a 3,300 square-meter space, with animated elements, making for an artistic light show set to classical and jazz tunes.

Bruno Monnier, the founder of Culturespace, which manages the gallery, said the railway boom in France during the late 1800’s allowed impressionists to seek new inspiration, away from Normandy and Paris and further south.

“It’s Monet who goes south and moves to Bordighera (in Italy), and Renoir also follows him,” Monnier told Reuters. “A whole series of artists did the same for half a century – go south and discover the intense light that they did not know in Normandy or in the Parisian region.”

The exhibition gives dynamism to Monet”s “Water Lilies” series and Renoir’s “Dance at the Moulin de la Galette”, and also plays with pieces from other artists such as Marc Chagall, Henri Matisse and Camille Pissarro.

Thanks to digital technology, Monnier said, the exhibition is able to bring together 500 paintings from renowned artists, that are usually impossible to gather physically.

Paintings in the “Water Lilies” series, for instance, are housed in museums in various countries, such as the United States, Scotland, Japan and Egypt, while the “Dance at the Moulin de la Galette” hangs at Paris’ Musee d’Orsay.

The exhibition will open to the public on Friday (February 28).