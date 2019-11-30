‘Star Wars’ fan gets dying wish to see final film

(CNN) — A dying ‘Star Wars’ fan received one of his final wishes.

The patient wanted to watch the newest movie in the franchise, “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.” The problem is, the film hasn’t been released yet.

It won’t be in theaters until mid-December.

On Tuesday, Rowans Hospice in Hampshire England, where the patient is being treated, took to Twitter to make the plea on the patients’ behalf saying “Time is not on his side.”

Can you help? We have a patient who's a HUGE #StarWars fan. Sadly, time is not on his side for the 20th Dec. His wish is to see the final Star Wars film #RiseOfSkywalker with his young son. If you know ANYBODY who might be able to make it happen, please share with them. Thank you — Rowans Hospice (@RowansHospice) November 26, 2019

The appeal met with strong support on social media, with the likes of Mark Hamill, Luke Skywalker himself, wishing the hospital ‘good luck’ with the request.

On Thursday, Disney’s Chairman and CEO Bob Iger responded. He said the company would allow the patient a preview. His tweet said, “On this Thanksgiving, we at @Disney are grateful to be able to share #theriseofskywalker with a patient and his family @rowanhospice. May the force be with you and with us all!”

On this Thanksgiving, we at @Disney are grateful to be able to share #TheRiseOfSkywalker with a patient and his family @RowansHospice. May the force be with you and with us all! — Robert Iger (@RobertIger) November 28, 2019

The patient released a statement thanking Disney, saying he felt like he won the lottery.