Sperm whale dies trying to free calf from fishing net

by: CNN Newsource

PALMAROLA, ITALY (CNN) — Two sperm whales were found Thursday eight miles off the coast of Palmarola, Italy — a mother and its calf.

Aquatic Organization Marevivo said in its press release that the mother died trying to free its calf from a fishing net after it became trapped.

In the end, Marevivo said, she too got caught.

The fishing net, over six feet long, was torn and party caught in the mouth of the mother, who tried to tear it. The body of the calf was inside the fishing net.

According to Marevivo, the mother was almost 20 feet long and was in an advanced state of decomposition, with only the bone left of its tail.

Marevivo President Rosalba Giugni said “knowing that these cetaceans have died because of man and in such harrowing circumstances makes the incident even more serious.”

