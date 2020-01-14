Smoke from Australia’s fires will make ‘full circuit’ around the world

AUSTRALIA (CNN) — NASA officials are warning that smoke from the fires in Australia is expected to make one “full circuit” around the world and return to the skies over the country.

The space agency has been using a fleet of satellites to analyze the smoke and aerosols coming from the Australia fires.

And after studying smoke plumes from late December, they were able to conclude that the smoke had traveled “halfway across earth” – and has also affected air quality in other countries.

Australia has seen its worst wildfires in decades since the fire season began in late July, 2019.

